FONAR Co. (NASDAQ:FONR) Short Interest Update

FONAR Co. (NASDAQ:FONR – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,400 shares, a decrease of 20.4% from the February 28th total of 35,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FONR. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of FONAR by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 890,831 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $13,772,000 after purchasing an additional 102,318 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of FONAR by 751.4% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 115,390 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,040,000 after purchasing an additional 101,837 shares in the last quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of FONAR by 41.0% in the 4th quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 76,883 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 22,344 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FONAR in the 2nd quarter valued at about $257,000. Finally, Hikari Tsushin Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FONAR in the 4th quarter valued at about $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FONR. TheStreet raised shares of FONAR from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of FONAR in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

NASDAQ:FONR traded up $0.22 on Friday, reaching $18.77. The stock had a trading volume of 2,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,625. The company has a current ratio of 8.13, a quick ratio of 7.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.25 and a 200 day moving average of $16.44. The stock has a market cap of $123.02 million, a P/E ratio of 13.14 and a beta of 0.85. FONAR has a 12-month low of $14.24 and a 12-month high of $19.32.

FONAR (NASDAQ:FONR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $24.48 million for the quarter. FONAR had a net margin of 12.77% and a return on equity of 9.95%.

About FONAR

FONAR Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, sale, and servicing of magnetic resonance imaging scanners. It operates through the Manufacturing and Servicing of Medical Equipment and Management of Diagnostic Imaging Center segments. The Manufacturing and Servicing of Medical Equipment segment promotes its product, Fonar Upright MRI.

