Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Short Interest Update

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 98,190,000 shares, an increase of 25.3% from the February 28th total of 78,360,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 101,910,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

In other Ford Motor news, insider William Clay Ford, Jr. acquired 267,697 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.81 per share, for a total transaction of $4,499,986.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Ford Motor by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 19,341 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Ford Motor by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. now owns 24,833 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Ford Motor by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC now owns 14,490 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Ford Motor by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC now owns 20,600 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acropolis Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Ford Motor by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 10,784 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. 50.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE F opened at $16.65 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.32. The company has a market capitalization of $66.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.13. Ford Motor has a 52 week low of $11.14 and a 52 week high of $25.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $35.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.02 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 13.13% and a return on equity of 18.55%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.03%.

Several analysts have recently commented on F shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $24.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Ford Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $20.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Ford Motor from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.62.

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

