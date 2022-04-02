Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Stake Raised by ARGI Investment Services LLC

ARGI Investment Services LLC increased its holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 23.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,969 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,295 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Ford Motor in the 4th quarter worth about $29,603,000. National Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Ford Motor by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 227,433 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $4,724,000 after purchasing an additional 9,594 shares during the last quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Ford Motor in the 4th quarter worth about $258,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,812 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 1,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Highview Capital Management LLC DE acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the 4th quarter valued at about $451,000. 50.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Ford Motor stock traded down $0.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $16.65. 64,695,720 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 103,953,383. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. Ford Motor has a twelve month low of $11.14 and a twelve month high of $25.87. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.13.

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.17). Ford Motor had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 13.13%. The company had revenue of $35.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.02 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.03%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Ford Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Ford Motor from $23.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Ford Motor from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Ford Motor from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.62.

In other Ford Motor news, insider William Clay Ford, Jr. bought 267,697 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.81 per share, for a total transaction of $4,499,986.57. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

