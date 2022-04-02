Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Forestar Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

Shares of NYSE:FOR opened at $17.97 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $892.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Forestar Group has a 12 month low of $16.57 and a 12 month high of $26.55.

Forestar Group ( NYSE:FOR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $407.60 million for the quarter. Forestar Group had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 9.02%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Forestar Group will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Daniel C. Bartok bought 2,000 shares of Forestar Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.76 per share, with a total value of $39,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Forestar Group during the 4th quarter worth $1,094,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Forestar Group by 149.1% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 20,706 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 12,395 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Forestar Group by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 54,630 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,188,000 after purchasing an additional 4,445 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Forestar Group by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 23,848 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Forestar Group by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 15,250 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 2,617 shares during the period. 32.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Forestar Group Inc operates as a residential lot development company in the United States. The acquires land and develops infrastructure for single-family residential communities. It sells its residential single-family finished lots to homebuilders. The company is headquartered in Arlington, Texas. Forestar Group Inc is a subsidiary of D.R.

