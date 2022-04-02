Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Forestar Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.00.
Shares of NYSE:FOR opened at $17.97 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $892.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Forestar Group has a 12 month low of $16.57 and a 12 month high of $26.55.
In related news, CEO Daniel C. Bartok bought 2,000 shares of Forestar Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.76 per share, with a total value of $39,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Forestar Group during the 4th quarter worth $1,094,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Forestar Group by 149.1% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 20,706 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 12,395 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Forestar Group by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 54,630 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,188,000 after purchasing an additional 4,445 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Forestar Group by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 23,848 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Forestar Group by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 15,250 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 2,617 shares during the period. 32.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Forestar Group Inc operates as a residential lot development company in the United States. The acquires land and develops infrastructure for single-family residential communities. It sells its residential single-family finished lots to homebuilders. The company is headquartered in Arlington, Texas. Forestar Group Inc is a subsidiary of D.R.
