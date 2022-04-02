Fortis (NYSE:FTS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fortis (NYSE:FTS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Fortis, Inc. is engaged in electric and gas utility business. The Company offers regulated utilities comprised of electric and gas as well as engages in non-regulated hydroelectric operations. It operates primarily in Canada, United States and Caribbean. Fortis, Inc. is based in St John’s, Canada. “

FTS has been the subject of several other research reports. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Fortis from C$61.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. UBS Group cut shares of Fortis from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fortis in a report on Thursday. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Fortis from C$61.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $58.50.

Shares of NYSE FTS traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $50.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 444,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 555,657. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.47. Fortis has a 1 year low of $43.12 and a 1 year high of $50.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.32.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.07). Fortis had a net margin of 13.18% and a return on equity of 6.43%. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Fortis will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.4227 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 16th. This represents a $1.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. Fortis’s payout ratio is currently 81.55%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FTS. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fortis during the 4th quarter worth $149,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA acquired a new position in Fortis in the 4th quarter valued at about $221,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Fortis in the 3rd quarter valued at about $204,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Fortis in the 4th quarter valued at about $99,000. Finally, Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Fortis in the 3rd quarter valued at about $218,000. 47.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fortis, Inc is a holding company, which engages in energy generation and distribution. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Utilities and Non-Regulated. The Regulated Utilities segment is composed of ITC, which contains mainly of the electric transmission operations of the ITC regulated operating subsidiaries; UNS Energy that offers vertically integrated utility services; Central Hudson, which provides regulated electric and gas T&D utility services; FortisBC Energy distributes natural gas in British Columbia; FortisAlberta, which involves in the ownership and operation of regulated electricity distribution facilities; FortisBC Electric includes the ownership of hydroelectric generating plants, high voltage transmission lines, and a large network of distribution assets; and Other Electric that contains utilities in the eastern Canada and Caribbean.

