Fortive (NYSE:FTV) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Mizuho began coverage on Fortive in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Fortive from $86.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Vertical Research cut Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Argus upgraded Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Fortive from $99.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.53.

Shares of NYSE FTV opened at $60.63 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.16. Fortive has a 1-year low of $56.06 and a 1-year high of $79.87. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $63.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.51.

Fortive ( NYSE:FTV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. Fortive had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 11.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Fortive will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fortive announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 17th that authorizes the company to buyback 20,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CAO Christopher M. Mulhall sold 594 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.03, for a total transaction of $37,439.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 1,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.43, for a total value of $69,584.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,115 shares of company stock worth $397,162. 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Northwest Bancshares Inc. acquired a new stake in Fortive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in Fortive by 105.3% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 390 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fortive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in Fortive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Fortive by 61.1% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 485 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. 97.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fortive Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of professional and engineered products, software, and services for a variety of end markets. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions.

