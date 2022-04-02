Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NYSE:FTAI) Short Interest Down 19.7% in March

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NYSE:FTAI – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,970,000 shares, a drop of 19.7% from the February 28th total of 8,680,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 678,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 10.3 days.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 51.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,931,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $131,890,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330,637 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 45.4% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 6,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 1,997 shares during the last quarter. Ullmann Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 53.0% in the third quarter. Ullmann Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 5,190 shares in the last quarter. American Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,430,000. Finally, American Assets Capital Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,786,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,717,000 after acquiring an additional 380,037 shares in the last quarter. 85.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FTAI stock traded up $0.41 during trading on Friday, hitting $26.16. The company had a trading volume of 476,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 623,920. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.46 and a 200 day moving average of $25.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.04 and a beta of 1.94. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors has a fifty-two week low of $20.90 and a fifty-two week high of $34.79.

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors ( NYSE:FTAI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.30). Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors had a negative return on equity of 5.54% and a negative net margin of 23.96%. The company had revenue of $145.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.52) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 92.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors will post -0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors’s dividend payout ratio is presently -91.03%.

FTAI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in a report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.33.

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC owns and acquires infrastructure and related equipment for the transportation of goods and people in Africa, Asia, Europe, North America, and South America. It operates through three segments: Aviation Leasing, Jefferson Terminal, and Ports and Terminals.

