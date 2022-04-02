Forum Energy Technologies (NYSE:FET) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Forum Energy Technologies (NYSE:FET – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Forum Energy Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th.

Shares of NYSE FET opened at $23.39 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.13. Forum Energy Technologies has a 52 week low of $14.71 and a 52 week high of $28.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 2.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.22 million, a PE ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 3.63.

Forum Energy Technologies ( NYSE:FET Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($2.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($1.43). Forum Energy Technologies had a negative net margin of 15.29% and a negative return on equity of 17.63%. The company had revenue of $148.10 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Forum Energy Technologies will post -1.78 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Scf Partners, Inc. sold 3,602 shares of Forum Energy Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.02, for a total transaction of $82,918.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 40,890 shares of company stock valued at $992,491. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FET. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Forum Energy Technologies by 81.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,014,397 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $15,404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355,397 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Forum Energy Technologies by 147.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 513,202 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,622,000 after purchasing an additional 305,506 shares during the last quarter. Monaco Asset Management SAM acquired a new stake in Forum Energy Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,559,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Forum Energy Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $3,489,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Forum Energy Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $457,000. 48.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Forum Energy Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Forum Energy Technologies, Inc is a global oilfield products company. THe firm serves the drilling, downhole, subsea, completions, and production sectors of the energy industry. It operates through following segments: Drilling and Downhole, Completions, Production, and Corporate. The Drilling and Downhole segment provides services to the drilling, well construction, artificial lift, and subsea energy construction and services markets.

