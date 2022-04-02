FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

FOXA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TheStreet raised FOX from a “c” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on FOX from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on FOX from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on FOX from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of FOX from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.91.

Shares of FOXA stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $39.36. 2,335,830 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,711,534. FOX has a 12 month low of $34.16 and a 12 month high of $44.95. The company has a market cap of $22.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.85.

FOX ( NASDAQ:FOXA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.12. FOX had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 10.57%. The firm had revenue of $4.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. Equities analysts predict that FOX will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. South Dakota Investment Council boosted its position in shares of FOX by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 610,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,468,000 after acquiring an additional 6,750 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in shares of FOX by 42.0% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 40,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after acquiring an additional 11,871 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of FOX by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 16,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of FOX by 662.7% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 86,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,486,000 after acquiring an additional 75,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of FOX during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.59% of the company’s stock.

FOX Company Profile (Get Rating)

Fox Corp. delivers news, sports and entertainment content. The company provides news under the brands FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. It operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations. The Cable Network Programming segment consists of the production and licensing of news and sports content distributed primarily through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators and telecommunication companies and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

