Franklin Exponential Data ETF (BATS:XDAT) Stock Price Down 0.4%

Franklin Exponential Data ETF (BATS:XDAT – Get Rating)’s share price was down 0.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $22.81 and last traded at $22.81. Approximately 395 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at $22.90.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.87.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Franklin Exponential Data ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Franklin Exponential Data ETF (BATS:XDAT – Get Rating) by 37.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,433 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,647 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Franklin Exponential Data ETF were worth $365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

