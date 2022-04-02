Franklin Liberty Senior Loan ETF (BATS:FLBL) Shares Sold by Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC

Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Franklin Liberty Senior Loan ETF (BATS:FLBL – Get Rating) by 17.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,964 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,320 shares during the quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Franklin Liberty Senior Loan ETF were worth $274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin Liberty Senior Loan ETF by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 2,923 shares during the period.

Shares of Franklin Liberty Senior Loan ETF stock traded up $0.12 on Friday, reaching $24.70. 1,056,487 shares of the company were exchanged. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.89.

