Fraport AG (OTCMKTS:FPRUY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Fraport AG (OTCMKTS:FPRUY – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $63.67.

FPRUY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Fraport from €76.00 ($83.52) to €80.00 ($87.91) in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Fraport from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Fraport from €65.00 ($71.43) to €57.00 ($62.64) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Fraport from €57.00 ($62.64) to €54.00 ($59.34) in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Fraport from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th.

Shares of Fraport stock opened at $28.40 on Friday. Fraport has a fifty-two week low of $25.75 and a fifty-two week high of $39.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.50.

Fraport AG owns and operates airports in Germany, rest of Europe, Asia, and the United States. The company primarily focuses on the operation of Frankfurt Main airport. The company operates through four segments: Aviation, Retail & Real Estate, Ground Handling, and International Activities & Services.

