Freeline Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FRLN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.28 EPS

Freeline Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FRLN – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.28), Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of Freeline Therapeutics stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.09. 113,028 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,007,283. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.12 and its 200 day moving average is $2.14. Freeline Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.91 and a 1 year high of $15.40.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Freeline Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Freeline Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Freeline Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, December 12th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Freeline Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Freeline Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.75.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Freeline Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $108,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Freeline Therapeutics by 22.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 7,704 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in Freeline Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $293,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Freeline Therapeutics by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 210,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 15,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.54% of the company’s stock.

Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformative adeno-associated virus (AAV) vector-mediated gene therapies for patients suffering from inherited systemic debilitating diseases. Its advanced product candidate is FLT180a, a gene therapy product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 dose-finding clinical trials in adult males for the treatment of hemophilia B.

