Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) Stock Rating Upgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $136.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $111.00.

FRPT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Cowen dropped their price target on Freshpet from $229.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. TheStreet lowered Freshpet from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Freshpet from $170.00 to $106.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Freshpet from $120.00 to $80.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Freshpet from $185.00 to $150.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $144.22.

Freshpet stock opened at $107.21 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $112.14. The company has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a PE ratio of -155.38 and a beta of 0.67. Freshpet has a fifty-two week low of $78.81 and a fifty-two week high of $186.98.

Freshpet ( NASDAQ:FRPT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $115.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.15 million. Freshpet had a negative return on equity of 4.12% and a negative net margin of 6.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.08) EPS. Analysts expect that Freshpet will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in shares of Freshpet by 75.0% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Freshpet by 168.4% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC raised its stake in Freshpet by 69.3% in the fourth quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in Freshpet by 245.5% in the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. raised its stake in Freshpet by 94.1% in the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.94% of the company’s stock.

Freshpet, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of pet food and pet treats for dogs and cats. Its products are sold throughout the United States and in Canada under the Freshpet Select, Vital, and Nature’s Fresh brands. Its products include Deli Fresh Grain Free Chicken Recipe for Dogs, Dog Joy Turkey and Apple Bites Treats for Dogs, Nature’s Fresh Grain Free Chicken Recipe for Cats, and Vital Grain Free Chicken and Ocean Whitefish Recipe for Cats.

