FY2022 EPS Estimates for Carter Bankshares, Inc. Raised by DA Davidson (NASDAQ:CARE)

Carter Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARE – Get Rating) – Research analysts at DA Davidson raised their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Carter Bankshares in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 30th. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.46 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.38.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Carter Bankshares in a report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Carter Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday.

Shares of CARE stock opened at $17.42 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $441.74 million, a P/E ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 1.16. Carter Bankshares has a 52 week low of $10.02 and a 52 week high of $17.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.43.

Carter Bankshares (NASDAQ:CARE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $33.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.39 million. Carter Bankshares had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 19.41%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Carter Bankshares by 105.6% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Carter Bankshares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Carter Bankshares by 53.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,517 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Carter Bankshares in the 4th quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new position in Carter Bankshares in the 4th quarter worth about $110,000. Institutional investors own 35.34% of the company’s stock.

Carter Bankshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which offers deposit accounts, online account opening, and commercial, small business, and personal loan products and services. The company was founded by Worth Harris Carter, Jr. in 1974 and is headquartered in Martinsville, VA.

