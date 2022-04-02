FY2022 EPS Estimates for Fulton Financial Co. Boosted by Analyst (NASDAQ:FULT)

Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT – Get Rating) – Research analysts at DA Davidson raised their FY2022 earnings estimates for Fulton Financial in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 30th. DA Davidson analyst R. Gunther now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.56 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.33.

Get Fulton Financial alerts:

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37. The business had revenue of $232.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.60 million. Fulton Financial had a net margin of 27.63% and a return on equity of 11.06%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.30 EPS.

FULT has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fulton Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fulton Financial in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Fulton Financial stock opened at $16.66 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.00. Fulton Financial has a 12-month low of $14.16 and a 12-month high of $19.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Fulton Financial by 44.6% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,953 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Fulton Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Fulton Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in Fulton Financial in the third quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Fulton Financial during the third quarter worth about $70,000. Institutional investors own 62.82% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Angela M. Sargent sold 10,823 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.20, for a total value of $186,155.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. This is a boost from Fulton Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. Fulton Financial’s payout ratio is 34.36%.

About Fulton Financial (Get Rating)

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company that provides consumer and commercial banking products and services. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers secured consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile loans, personal lines of credit, and checking account overdraft protection; construction and jumbo residential mortgage loans; and commercial lending products comprising commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, and construction loans, as well as equipment lease financing loans.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Fulton Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fulton Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.