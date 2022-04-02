FY2022 EPS Estimates for Lightning eMotors, Inc. (NYSE:ZEV) Lowered by Colliers Securities

Lightning eMotors, Inc. (NYSE:ZEVGet Rating) – Investment analysts at Colliers Securities reduced their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Lightning eMotors in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 29th. Colliers Securities analyst D. Soderberg now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.73) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.71). Colliers Securities currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Colliers Securities also issued estimates for Lightning eMotors’ FY2023 earnings at ($0.17) EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lightning eMotors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of Lightning eMotors from $14.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Lightning eMotors from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lightning eMotors currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.20.

Shares of Lightning eMotors stock opened at $5.55 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.69, a quick ratio of 15.90 and a current ratio of 16.73. Lightning eMotors has a one year low of $3.98 and a one year high of $12.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.70.

Lightning eMotors (NYSE:ZEVGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.50. The company had revenue of $4.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.20 million.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Lightning eMotors by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 101,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 4,454 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Lightning eMotors by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 533,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,208,000 after purchasing an additional 6,201 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Lightning eMotors by 1,623.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 7,971 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in Lightning eMotors in the second quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Lightning eMotors by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 75,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 9,650 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.08% of the company’s stock.

Lightning eMotors, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles. It offers class 3 to 7 battery electric and fuel cell electric vehicles. The company's vehicles include passenger vans, ambulances, shuttle buses, last-mile delivery vans, box trucks, and motor coaches for parcel and delivery, micro transit, airport parking operations, and electric utilities sectors.

