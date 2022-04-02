FY2022 EPS Estimates for Solo Brands, Inc. Cut by Analyst (NYSE:DTC)

Solo Brands, Inc. (NYSE:DTC – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Solo Brands in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Konik now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.94 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.04. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Solo Brands’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.42 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.12 EPS.

Solo Brands (NYSE:DTC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $176.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.38 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 163.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Solo Brands from $20.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Solo Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Solo Brands from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.43.

DTC stock opened at $8.21 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.05. Solo Brands has a 52-week low of $7.80 and a 52-week high of $23.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 4.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DTC. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in Solo Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $1,781,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Solo Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $1,563,000. HBK Investments L P bought a new stake in Solo Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $1,172,000. Rokos Capital Management LLP bought a new stake in Solo Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $624,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Solo Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $1,094,000. 2.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Solo Brands, Inc operates a direct-to-consumer platform that offers outdoor lifestyle branded products in the United States. The company provides camp stoves under the Solo Stove Lite brand name; fire pits under the Solo Stove brand name; grills, cook tops, and tools; kayaks under the Oru brand name; paddle boards under the ISLE brand name; and storage solutions for fire pits, firewood, and other accessories.

