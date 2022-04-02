FY2022 EPS Estimates for S&T Bancorp, Inc. Boosted by Analyst (NASDAQ:STBA)

S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson increased their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of S&T Bancorp in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 30th. DA Davidson analyst R. Gunther now expects that the financial services provider will earn $2.40 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.30. DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on STBA. Zacks Investment Research lowered S&T Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on S&T Bancorp in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, S&T Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.82.

Shares of STBA stock opened at $29.72 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.92 and a 200 day moving average of $30.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 0.69. S&T Bancorp has a twelve month low of $27.02 and a twelve month high of $34.68.

S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $84.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.45 million. S&T Bancorp had a net margin of 31.18% and a return on equity of 9.26%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in S&T Bancorp during the third quarter worth $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of S&T Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of S&T Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $115,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of S&T Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $94,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in shares of S&T Bancorp by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 6,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the period. 59.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 9th. S&T Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.43%.

About S&T Bancorp

S&T Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for S&T Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company operates through six segments: Commercial Real Estate, Commercial and Industrial, Business Banking, Commercial Construction, Consumer Real Estate, and Other Consumer.

