FY2023 EPS Estimates for Bank of Montreal Raised by Analyst (TSE:BMO)

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO – Get Rating) (NYSE:BMO) – Analysts at Desjardins boosted their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Bank of Montreal in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 29th. Desjardins analyst D. Young now expects that the bank will post earnings of $14.55 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $14.35.

Get Bank of Montreal alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on BMO. CIBC reduced their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$160.00 to C$156.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Fundamental Research lifted their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$143.30 to C$175.57 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. initiated coverage on Bank of Montreal in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$159.00 target price on the stock. Barclays upgraded Bank of Montreal from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from C$140.00 to C$165.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered Bank of Montreal from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Sunday, March 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$150.66.

Shares of Bank of Montreal stock opened at C$146.38 on Thursday. Bank of Montreal has a twelve month low of C$112.34 and a twelve month high of C$154.47. The stock has a market capitalization of C$98.29 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.27. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$147.74 and its 200 day moving average price is C$139.90.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.33 per share. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 29th. Bank of Montreal’s payout ratio is 34.74%.

About Bank of Montreal (Get Rating)

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Montreal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Montreal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.