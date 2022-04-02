FY2024 EPS Estimates for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) Reduced by Truist Financial

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Truist Financial cut their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 29th. Truist Financial analyst J. Bartlett now forecasts that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $4.45 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $4.67. Truist Financial has a “Buy” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.09). Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 49.75%. The firm had revenue of $343.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $364.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.19) EPS. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s revenue for the quarter was up 193.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on PLAY. Gordon Haskett upgraded Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $53.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Dave & Buster’s Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.91.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock opened at $48.27 on Friday. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a 12 month low of $29.83 and a 12 month high of $52.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.61. The company has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.94, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.87.

In related news, VP Michael Joseph Metzinger sold 2,226 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $111,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP John Mulleady sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.33, for a total value of $279,975.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PLAY. MIC Capital Management UK LLP bought a new position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,728,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 1,757.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,291,747 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $49,512,000 after buying an additional 1,222,221 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the third quarter valued at about $35,378,000. Candlestick Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 247.9% during the third quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP now owns 1,205,744 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $46,216,000 after buying an additional 859,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 36.8% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,656,870 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $102,024,000 after buying an additional 714,895 shares during the last quarter. 92.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

