GAMEE Hits Market Capitalization of $21.35 Million (GMEE)

GAMEE (GMEE) traded 2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 2nd. One GAMEE coin can currently be purchased for $0.0961 or 0.00000206 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, GAMEE has traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar. GAMEE has a market cap of $21.35 million and $2.56 million worth of GAMEE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002139 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001805 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.63 or 0.00050534 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0747 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,505.73 or 0.07496802 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,554.52 or 0.99554179 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.60 or 0.00054752 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

GAMEE Coin Profile

GAMEE’s total supply is 3,180,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 222,062,444 coins. GAMEE’s official Twitter account is @GameeApp

Buying and Selling GAMEE

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GAMEE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GAMEE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GAMEE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

