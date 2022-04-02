Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) Shares Purchased by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,189,205 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,770 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties were worth $57,867,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the third quarter worth $26,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 118.3% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 762 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the third quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 28.0% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,078 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. 87.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on GLPI. Raymond James raised their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Citigroup began coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com cut Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial upgraded Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $57.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Gaming and Leisure Properties currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.43.

In other Gaming and Leisure Properties news, Director Barry F. Schwartz purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $44.77 per share, for a total transaction of $111,925.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Brandon John Moore sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.04, for a total transaction of $225,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 48,976 shares of company stock worth $2,349,225. 5.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ GLPI opened at $47.12 on Friday. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.81 and a fifty-two week high of $51.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.35. The company has a quick ratio of 5.10, a current ratio of 5.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market cap of $11.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.85, a P/E/G ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 1.05.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.36). Gaming and Leisure Properties had a net margin of 43.91% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The company had revenue of $298.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were given a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This is a boost from Gaming and Leisure Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.86%. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s payout ratio is 122.12%.

Gaming & Leisure Properties, Inc is engaged in acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple net lease arrangements. It operates through the GLP Capital and TRS Properties segments. The GLP Capital segment consists of the leased real property and represents the majority of business.

