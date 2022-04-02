Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of GRMN traded down $2.50 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $116.11. The stock had a trading volume of 1,001,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,331,500. Garmin has a 52 week low of $106.66 and a 52 week high of $178.80.

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories.

