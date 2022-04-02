GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $110.24.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GATX. Sidoti upgraded GATX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on GATX from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on GATX in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get GATX alerts:

Shares of GATX opened at $121.80 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a PE ratio of 30.68 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a fifty day moving average of $112.28 and a 200 day moving average of $103.29. GATX has a 52-week low of $84.50 and a 52-week high of $127.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93.

GATX ( NYSE:GATX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.51. GATX had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 11.38%. The business had revenue of $321.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $318.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that GATX will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. This is an increase from GATX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. GATX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.39%.

In related news, CFO Thomas A. Ellman sold 25,600 shares of GATX stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.37, for a total transaction of $2,697,472.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Deborah A. Golden sold 21,366 shares of GATX stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.29, for a total value of $2,228,260.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 79,460 shares of company stock valued at $8,549,931. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of GATX by 1.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 466,706 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $41,798,000 after purchasing an additional 7,153 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in GATX by 25.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 32,231 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,887,000 after acquiring an additional 6,477 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in GATX by 31.6% during the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 39,473 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,113,000 after acquiring an additional 9,474 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of GATX in the third quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Finally, Welch Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GATX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,000. 93.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GATX Company Profile (Get Rating)

GATX Corporation operates as railcar leasing company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Rail North America, Rail International, and Portfolio Management. It leases tank and freight railcars, and locomotives for petroleum, chemical, food/agriculture, and transportation industries.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for GATX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GATX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.