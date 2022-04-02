GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGY) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $40.59

Shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGY – Get Rating) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $40.59 and traded as low as $39.92. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft shares last traded at $40.59, with a volume of 2,200 shares traded.

The firm has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion, a PE ratio of -34.99 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.35.

About GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGY)

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Business Area Equipment and Business Area Solutions. The Business Area Equipment segment offers separators, valves, pumps, homogenizers, and refrigeration compressors, as well as process technology solutions for food processing and packaging applications; and dairy equipment, feeding systems, and slurry engineering solutions.

