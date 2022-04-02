GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGY) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $40.59

Shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGY – Get Rating) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $40.59 and traded as low as $39.92. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft shares last traded at $40.59, with a volume of 2,200 shares traded.
The firm has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion, a PE ratio of -34.99 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.35.
About GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGY)
