Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) Short Interest Down 18.7% in March

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,350,000 shares, a decline of 18.7% from the February 28th total of 1,660,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 834,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days. Currently, 3.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

GNK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

In related news, CEO John C. Wobensmith sold 10,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.73, for a total transaction of $199,075.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Robert E. Hughes sold 1,345 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.73, for a total transaction of $26,536.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 82,292 shares of company stock worth $1,696,480. Company insiders own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Genco Shipping & Trading by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,401,373 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $38,422,000 after purchasing an additional 67,898 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Genco Shipping & Trading by 62.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,766,568 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $28,265,000 after purchasing an additional 680,853 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Genco Shipping & Trading by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,752,608 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $28,041,000 after purchasing an additional 31,532 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Genco Shipping & Trading by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,181,560 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $18,905,000 after purchasing an additional 207,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in Genco Shipping & Trading by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,145,733 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $18,332,000 after purchasing an additional 79,385 shares during the last quarter. 73.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GNK traded up $0.10 on Friday, hitting $23.72. 1,051,789 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 921,833. The company has a quick ratio of 3.59, a current ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $995.24 million, a P/E ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.65. Genco Shipping & Trading has a 1 year low of $9.86 and a 1 year high of $24.45.

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The shipping company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.10. Genco Shipping & Trading had a net margin of 33.27% and a return on equity of 22.19%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Genco Shipping & Trading will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This is a positive change from Genco Shipping & Trading’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.30%. Genco Shipping & Trading’s dividend payout ratio is 62.76%.

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company owns and operates dry bulk carrier vessels to transports iron ore, coal, grains, steel products, and other dry-bulk cargoes. It charters its vessels primarily to trading houses, including commodities traders; producers; and government-owned entities.

