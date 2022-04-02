General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Shares Sold by Charter Trust Co.

Charter Trust Co. trimmed its holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,883 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,640 shares during the quarter. Charter Trust Co.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $868,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in General Mills by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its stake in General Mills by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 28,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,887,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in General Mills by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $767,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co lifted its stake in General Mills by 0.4% in the third quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 40,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,407,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its stake in General Mills by 9.6% in the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. 73.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 1,410 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.31, for a total transaction of $97,727.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Bethany C. Quam sold 14,455 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.02, for a total value of $997,684.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,992 shares of company stock worth $1,724,353 in the last three months. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on GIS shares. UBS Group started coverage on General Mills in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on General Mills from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on General Mills in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on General Mills from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on General Mills from $51.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.09.

NYSE:GIS traded up $1.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $68.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,380,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,899,617. The business’s 50-day moving average is $66.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.79. The company has a market capitalization of $41.46 billion, a PE ratio of 18.36, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.74. General Mills, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.67 and a 52-week high of $69.95.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.55 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 23.10% and a net margin of 12.36%. General Mills’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.40%.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

