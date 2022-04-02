General Motors (NYSE:GM) Price Target Cut to $72.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) had its target price lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $83.00 to $72.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the auto manufacturer’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on GM. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of General Motors from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of General Motors from $53.00 to $44.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on General Motors in a report on Thursday. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on General Motors from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of General Motors from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, General Motors has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $70.09.

Get General Motors alerts:

GM stock traded down $0.78 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $42.96. 16,791,463 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,252,059. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. General Motors has a 52-week low of $39.75 and a 52-week high of $67.21. The stock has a market cap of $62.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.40, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $46.70 and its 200 day moving average is $53.97.

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Rating ) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The auto manufacturer reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.20. General Motors had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 17.66%. The firm had revenue of $33.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.93 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that General Motors will post 6.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Craig B. Glidden sold 14,191 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.05, for a total transaction of $923,124.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Patricia F. Russo bought 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $50.61 per share, for a total transaction of $303,660.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,980 shares of company stock valued at $2,014,149 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GM. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in General Motors by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 117,168,238 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $6,175,936,000 after buying an additional 4,900,052 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in General Motors by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,828,001 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,507,716,000 after purchasing an additional 1,636,288 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in General Motors by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 33,568,028 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,968,092,000 after purchasing an additional 1,572,694 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in General Motors by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,039,545 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,210,941,000 after purchasing an additional 2,891,781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Motors by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 14,961,033 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $788,596,000 after buying an additional 923,494 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Company Profile (Get Rating)

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.