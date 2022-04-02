GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GeoPark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th.

Shares of NYSE GPRK opened at $15.11 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.48 and a 200 day moving average of $13.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $922.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.26 and a beta of 1.71. GeoPark has a 12-month low of $9.50 and a 12-month high of $17.58.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new position in GeoPark during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $387,000. Newfoundland Capital Management lifted its holdings in GeoPark by 46.0% during the fourth quarter. Newfoundland Capital Management now owns 457,598 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,239,000 after purchasing an additional 144,121 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of GeoPark by 1,462.9% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 26,570 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 24,870 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of GeoPark in the fourth quarter worth $3,840,000. Finally, PFS Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of GeoPark by 40.4% in the fourth quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 67,881 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $777,000 after buying an additional 19,531 shares in the last quarter. 36.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GeoPark Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves in Chile, Colombia, Brazil, Argentina, Peru, and Ecuador. As of December 31, 2019, the company had working and/or economic interests in 31 hydrocarbons blocks, as well as shallow-offshore concession in Brazil that includes the Manati Field.

