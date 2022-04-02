GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GeoPark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th.
Shares of NYSE GPRK opened at $15.11 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.48 and a 200 day moving average of $13.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $922.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.26 and a beta of 1.71. GeoPark has a 12-month low of $9.50 and a 12-month high of $17.58.
About GeoPark (Get Rating)
GeoPark Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves in Chile, Colombia, Brazil, Argentina, Peru, and Ecuador. As of December 31, 2019, the company had working and/or economic interests in 31 hydrocarbons blocks, as well as shallow-offshore concession in Brazil that includes the Manati Field.
