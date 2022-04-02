GigaMedia Limited (NASDAQ:GIGM) Short Interest Up 23.2% in March

GigaMedia Limited (NASDAQ:GIGM – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 86,100 shares, a growth of 23.2% from the February 28th total of 69,900 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 29,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of GigaMedia in a research report on Saturday, March 26th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Get GigaMedia alerts:

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in GigaMedia stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of GigaMedia Limited (NASDAQ:GIGM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 16,054 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned approximately 0.15% of GigaMedia at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GIGM stock remained flat at $$1.82 during mid-day trading on Friday. 12,918 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,802. GigaMedia has a twelve month low of $1.64 and a twelve month high of $3.63. The company has a market capitalization of $20.06 million, a P/E ratio of -6.98 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.24.

GigaMedia Company Profile (Get Rating)

GigaMedia Ltd. engages in the provision of digital entertainment services. Through its subsidiary, FunTown, it manages mobile and browse-based casual games. Its portfolio includes MahJong, online card games, and multi-player role-playing online games. The company was founded in October 1998 and is headquartered in Taipei, Taiwan.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for GigaMedia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GigaMedia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.