Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gladstone Commercial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gladstone Commercial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.50.
Shares of GOOD stock traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $22.36. The company had a trading volume of 171,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 255,374. Gladstone Commercial has a 52-week low of $19.74 and a 52-week high of $26.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 6.98 and a quick ratio of 6.98. The company has a market capitalization of $860.17 million, a P/E ratio of -186.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.06.
About Gladstone Commercial (Get Rating)
Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning, and operating net leased industrial and office properties across the United States. Including payments through September 2020, Gladstone Commercial has paid 189 consecutive monthly cash distributions on its common stock.
