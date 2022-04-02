Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gladstone Commercial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gladstone Commercial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.50.

Shares of GOOD stock traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $22.36. The company had a trading volume of 171,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 255,374. Gladstone Commercial has a 52-week low of $19.74 and a 52-week high of $26.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 6.98 and a quick ratio of 6.98. The company has a market capitalization of $860.17 million, a P/E ratio of -186.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.06.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GOOD. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Gladstone Commercial by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 15,459 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 2,403 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 41,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,074,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY acquired a new position in Gladstone Commercial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $335,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Gladstone Commercial by 2.8% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 80,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Gladstone Commercial by 192.3% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 102,927 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,165,000 after buying an additional 67,711 shares during the last quarter. 50.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning, and operating net leased industrial and office properties across the United States. Including payments through September 2020, Gladstone Commercial has paid 189 consecutive monthly cash distributions on its common stock.

