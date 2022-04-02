Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

GKOS has been the topic of several other reports. William Blair raised Glaukos from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Glaukos from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. BTIG Research raised Glaukos from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Glaukos from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.33.

Shares of GKOS stock opened at $60.78 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 7.31 and a current ratio of 7.67. Glaukos has a fifty-two week low of $39.35 and a fifty-two week high of $98.29. The company has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of -56.28 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $53.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.74.

Glaukos ( NYSE:GKOS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $73.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.27 million. Glaukos had a negative return on equity of 6.55% and a negative net margin of 16.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.02) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Glaukos will post -2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Glaukos during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Glaukos by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Glaukos in the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Glaukos in the 4th quarter worth approximately $179,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Glaukos by 32.2% in the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 4,512 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. 92.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent, iStent inject, iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

