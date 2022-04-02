GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) Given Neutral Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their neutral rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has a GBX 1,740 ($22.79) price objective on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. UBS Group set a GBX 1,680 ($22.01) price objective on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 1,400 ($18.34) price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,700 ($22.27) price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Wednesday. Barclays restated an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 1,675 ($21.94) price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup restated a neutral rating and issued a GBX 1,600 ($20.96) price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 1,657.29 ($21.71).

Get GlaxoSmithKline alerts:

Shares of GSK stock traded up GBX 9.40 ($0.12) during trading hours on Friday, hitting GBX 1,656.60 ($21.70). 4,923,525 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,774,899. The firm has a market cap of £84.21 billion and a PE ratio of 19.13. GlaxoSmithKline has a 1 year low of GBX 1,269.09 ($16.62) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,737 ($22.75). The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,595.49 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,549.54.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 24th will be issued a GBX 23 ($0.30) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This is an increase from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous dividend of $19.00. GlaxoSmithKline’s payout ratio is currently 0.92%.

In other news, insider Charles Bancroft purchased 2,790 shares of GlaxoSmithKline stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 2,114 ($27.69) per share, with a total value of £58,980.60 ($77,260.41). Also, insider Emma Walmsley sold 34,031 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,610 ($21.09), for a total transaction of £547,899.10 ($717,709.06). In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 2,805 shares of company stock valued at $5,922,542.

About GlaxoSmithKline (Get Rating)

GlaxoSmithKline plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for GlaxoSmithKline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GlaxoSmithKline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.