Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE) Shares Sold by Griffin Asset Management Inc.

Griffin Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Rating) by 20.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,182 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,357 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Global-e Online were worth $328,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global-e Online in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $103,772,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Global-e Online in the 4th quarter valued at $1,450,000. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global-e Online in the 4th quarter valued at $538,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Global-e Online by 65.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 10,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $761,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Finally, Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Global-e Online in the 3rd quarter valued at $464,000. Institutional investors own 56.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GLBE stock traded up $0.50 on Friday, reaching $34.28. 626,837 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,685,361. The stock has a market cap of $4.88 billion and a P/E ratio of -51.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.91. Global-e Online Ltd. has a 1-year low of $24.22 and a 1-year high of $83.77.

Global-e Online ( NASDAQ:GLBE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. The company had revenue of $82.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.63 million. Global-e Online had a negative net margin of 30.55% and a positive return on equity of 0.75%. The firm’s revenue was up 54.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Global-e Online Ltd. will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Global-e Online in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Global-e Online from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Global-e Online from $68.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Global-e Online from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Global-e Online from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Global-e Online has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.67.

About Global-e Online

Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online; and merchants to sell from and to anywhere in the world.

