Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Global Net Lease from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on Global Net Lease from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.76.
GNL opened at $15.96 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.00, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.11. Global Net Lease has a one year low of $13.52 and a one year high of $20.11.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Global Net Lease by 8.0% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $703,000 after purchasing an additional 2,758 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Global Net Lease by 32.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 30,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 7,616 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Global Net Lease by 17.8% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 117,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,174,000 after purchasing an additional 17,758 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Global Net Lease by 66.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 513,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,507,000 after purchasing an additional 205,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Global Net Lease by 4.7% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 363,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,725,000 after purchasing an additional 16,219 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.31% of the company’s stock.
Global Net Lease, Inc (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.
