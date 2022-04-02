Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Global Net Lease from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on Global Net Lease from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.76.

Get Global Net Lease alerts:

GNL opened at $15.96 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.00, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.11. Global Net Lease has a one year low of $13.52 and a one year high of $20.11.

Global Net Lease ( NYSE:GNL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.49). Global Net Lease had a return on equity of 0.69% and a net margin of 2.91%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Global Net Lease will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Global Net Lease by 8.0% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $703,000 after purchasing an additional 2,758 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Global Net Lease by 32.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 30,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 7,616 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Global Net Lease by 17.8% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 117,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,174,000 after purchasing an additional 17,758 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Global Net Lease by 66.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 513,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,507,000 after purchasing an additional 205,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Global Net Lease by 4.7% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 363,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,725,000 after purchasing an additional 16,219 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.31% of the company’s stock.

About Global Net Lease (Get Rating)

Global Net Lease, Inc (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Global Net Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Net Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.