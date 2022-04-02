Global X Hydrogen ETF (NYSEARCA:HYDR) Shares Down 0.6%

Global X Hydrogen ETF (NYSEARCA:HYDR – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 0.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $19.06 and last traded at $19.06. 36,898 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 30% from the average session volume of 52,489 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.17.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.65.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Global X Hydrogen ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X Hydrogen ETF (NYSEARCA:HYDR – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 45,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $988,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 4.17% of Global X Hydrogen ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

