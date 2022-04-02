Globant (NYSE:GLOB) Trading Up 5.2%

Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 5.2% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $260.82 and last traded at $260.82. Approximately 2,470 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 353,226 shares. The stock had previously closed at $247.84.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on GLOB shares. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Globant from $300.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Globant in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Globant from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $315.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Globant from $352.00 to $339.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $334.22.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $254.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $278.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.79 billion, a PE ratio of 112.49 and a beta of 1.49.

Globant ( NYSE:GLOB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The information technology services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.28. Globant had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 10.79%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Globant S.A. will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Globant by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,107,330 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $311,172,000 after buying an additional 94,710 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Globant by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,225,906 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $344,492,000 after purchasing an additional 29,159 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Globant in the 4th quarter valued at about $151,568,000. Foundry Partners LLC raised its stake in Globant by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 1,893 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Globant by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 8,246 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,324,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

Globant SA engages in the provision of information technology services. It offers application development and maintenance, testing, and infrastructure management. The company was founded by Martín Migoya, Martín Gonzalo Umaran, Guibert Andrés Englebienne, and Néstor Augusto Nocetti in 2003 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

