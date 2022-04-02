Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the shipping company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GLBS traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $2.11. The company had a trading volume of 318,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 210,143. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 6.93 and a quick ratio of 6.83. Globus Maritime has a 52-week low of $1.57 and a 52-week high of $5.85.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GLBS. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Globus Maritime in the 4th quarter valued at about $79,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in Globus Maritime in the 2nd quarter valued at about $97,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in Globus Maritime in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Globus Maritime Ltd. is a holding company which engages in the ownership and operation of a fleet of dry bulk motor vessels. It also provides maritime services for the transportation of dry cargo products. The company was founded by Athanasios Georgios Feidakis and Georgios Karageorgiou on July 26, 2006 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

