GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.
A number of other analysts have also issued reports on GDDY. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on GoDaddy from $81.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on GoDaddy from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on GoDaddy from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.90.
Shares of GDDY opened at $84.70 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.37. GoDaddy has a 12 month low of $65.70 and a 12 month high of $90.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $79.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.04. The firm has a market cap of $14.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.23, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.00.
In related news, CFO Mark Mccaffrey sold 4,408 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.37, for a total transaction of $371,902.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 9,254 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.68, for a total value of $746,612.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,695 shares of company stock worth $1,862,247 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in GoDaddy during the 4th quarter worth $134,798,000. JustInvest LLC acquired a new position in shares of GoDaddy during the 4th quarter worth about $1,795,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of GoDaddy by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,414,602 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $714,066,000 after acquiring an additional 41,311 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of GoDaddy by 761.1% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 56,060 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,758,000 after acquiring an additional 49,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of GoDaddy during the 4th quarter worth about $5,792,000.
GoDaddy Company Profile (Get Rating)
GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based technology products in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity. It also offers shared Website hosting products that provide various applications and products, such as web analytics, Secure Sockets Layer certificates, and WordPress; Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers products, which allows customers to select the server configuration suited for their applications, requirements, and growth; managed hosting products to set up, monitor, maintain, secure, and patch software and servers for customers; and security products, a suite of tools designed to help secure customers' online presence.
