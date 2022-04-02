GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on GDDY. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on GoDaddy from $81.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on GoDaddy from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on GoDaddy from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.90.

Get GoDaddy alerts:

Shares of GDDY opened at $84.70 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.37. GoDaddy has a 12 month low of $65.70 and a 12 month high of $90.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $79.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.04. The firm has a market cap of $14.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.23, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.00.

GoDaddy ( NYSE:GDDY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $973.09 million. GoDaddy had a negative return on equity of 805.65% and a net margin of 6.35%. GoDaddy’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that GoDaddy will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Mark Mccaffrey sold 4,408 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.37, for a total transaction of $371,902.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 9,254 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.68, for a total value of $746,612.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,695 shares of company stock worth $1,862,247 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in GoDaddy during the 4th quarter worth $134,798,000. JustInvest LLC acquired a new position in shares of GoDaddy during the 4th quarter worth about $1,795,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of GoDaddy by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,414,602 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $714,066,000 after acquiring an additional 41,311 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of GoDaddy by 761.1% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 56,060 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,758,000 after acquiring an additional 49,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of GoDaddy during the 4th quarter worth about $5,792,000.

GoDaddy Company Profile (Get Rating)

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based technology products in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity. It also offers shared Website hosting products that provide various applications and products, such as web analytics, Secure Sockets Layer certificates, and WordPress; Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers products, which allows customers to select the server configuration suited for their applications, requirements, and growth; managed hosting products to set up, monitor, maintain, secure, and patch software and servers for customers; and security products, a suite of tools designed to help secure customers' online presence.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for GoDaddy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoDaddy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.