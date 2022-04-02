GoHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOCO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

GoHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOCO – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $3.04.

Several analysts have commented on GOCO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GoHealth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Truist Financial lowered shares of GoHealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Bank of America lowered shares of GoHealth from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $7.50 to $3.50 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of GoHealth from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $10.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of GoHealth from $4.50 to $1.75 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in GoHealth during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in GoHealth during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its holdings in GoHealth by 41.6% during the 3rd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 7,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,075 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. bought a new stake in GoHealth during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in GoHealth during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. 46.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GoHealth stock opened at $1.24 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $398.38 million, a PE ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98. GoHealth has a fifty-two week low of $0.98 and a fifty-two week high of $12.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.37.

GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $2.14. The business had revenue of $449.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $480.61 million. GoHealth had a negative net margin of 17.82% and a positive return on equity of 10.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that GoHealth will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GoHealth, Inc operates as a health insurance marketplace and Medicare focused digital health company in the United States. It operates through four segments: MedicareÂInternal; MedicareÂExternal; Individual and Family Plans (IFP) and OtherÂInternal; and IFP and OtherÂExternal. The company operates a technology platform that leverages machine-learning algorithms of insurance behavioral data to optimize the process for helping individuals find the health insurance plan for their specific needs.

