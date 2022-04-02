Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the investment management company’s stock.
Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on GBDC. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Golub Capital BDC from $17.50 to $16.75 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Golub Capital BDC has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.92.
NASDAQ GBDC traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $15.28. The company had a trading volume of 510,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 826,988. Golub Capital BDC has a fifty-two week low of $14.57 and a fifty-two week high of $16.23. The company has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 7.49 and a quick ratio of 7.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.46 and its 200 day moving average is $15.48.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of Golub Capital BDC during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Golub Capital BDC during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 43.67% of the company’s stock.
Golub Capital BDC Company Profile (Get Rating)
Golub Capital BDC, Inc (GBDC) is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors.
