Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the investment management company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on GBDC. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Golub Capital BDC from $17.50 to $16.75 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Golub Capital BDC has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.92.

NASDAQ GBDC traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $15.28. The company had a trading volume of 510,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 826,988. Golub Capital BDC has a fifty-two week low of $14.57 and a fifty-two week high of $16.23. The company has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 7.49 and a quick ratio of 7.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.46 and its 200 day moving average is $15.48.

Golub Capital BDC ( NASDAQ:GBDC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The investment management company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $86.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.14 million. Golub Capital BDC had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 96.64%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Golub Capital BDC will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of Golub Capital BDC during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Golub Capital BDC during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 43.67% of the company’s stock.

Golub Capital BDC Company Profile (Get Rating)

Golub Capital BDC, Inc (GBDC) is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors.

