Graf Acquisition Corp. IV (OTCMKTS:GFORU) Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of Graf Acquisition Corp. IV (OTCMKTS:GFORU – Get Rating) traded down 0.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $9.86 and last traded at $9.86. 296 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $9.90.
The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.89 and a 200-day moving average of $9.91.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Graf Acquisition Corp. IV (GFORU)
- BlackBerry is Having Growing Pains That Will Keep it in Penny Stock Range
- 3 Stocks Under $50 a Share to Buy Now
- 3 Best Telemedicine Stocks for Investors
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/28 – 4/1
- Basset Furniture Industries Insider Buys Shares In Q1
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Graf Acquisition Corp. IV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graf Acquisition Corp. IV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.