GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF) Shares Purchased by Congress Asset Management Co. MA

Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF – Get Rating) by 15.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,041,464 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 141,929 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in GrafTech International were worth $12,321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of EAF. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in GrafTech International by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 11,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 1,155 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in GrafTech International by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 27,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 1,417 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in GrafTech International by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 47,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after buying an additional 1,441 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of GrafTech International by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 41,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GrafTech International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded GrafTech International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th.

Shares of EAF opened at $9.73 on Friday. GrafTech International Ltd. has a 52-week low of $9.14 and a 52-week high of $14.16. The company has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.65.

GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.09. GrafTech International had a negative return on equity of 372.52% and a net margin of 28.85%. The business had revenue of $363.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $383.78 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that GrafTech International Ltd. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. GrafTech International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.72%.

GrafTech International Profile

GrafTech International Ltd. research, develops, manufactures, and sells graphite and carbon-based solutions worldwide. It offers graphite electrodes to produce electric arc furnace steel and other ferrous and non-ferrous metals; and petroleum needle coke, a crystalline form of carbon used in the production of graphite electrodes.

