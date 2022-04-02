Grafton Group (OTCMKTS:GROUF) Receives “Buy” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of Grafton Group (OTCMKTS:GROUF – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a $1,430.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Grafton Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 24th.

Get Grafton Group alerts:

OTCMKTS GROUF remained flat at $$13.67 on Friday. Grafton Group has a 52 week low of $13.67 and a 52 week high of $18.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.01.

Grafton Group plc engages in the distribution, retailing, and manufacturing businesses in Ireland, the Netherlands, and the United Kingdom. Its Distribution segment distributes building and plumbing materials to professional trades people engaged in residential repair, maintenance, and improvement projects, as well as in residential and other new build construction.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Grafton Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grafton Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.