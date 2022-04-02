Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on GVA. Sidoti initiated coverage on Granite Construction in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Granite Construction from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Get Granite Construction alerts:

GVA opened at $33.11 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.32. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 236.52 and a beta of 1.43. Granite Construction has a 1 year low of $27.84 and a 1 year high of $44.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.65.

Granite Construction ( NYSE:GVA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The construction company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $683.20 million during the quarter. Granite Construction had a net margin of 0.30% and a return on equity of 8.37%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Granite Construction will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Granite Construction by 47,725.0% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 997,152 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,437,000 after acquiring an additional 995,067 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Granite Construction during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,342,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Granite Construction by 51.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,096,071 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,418,000 after acquiring an additional 370,286 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Granite Construction by 487.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 274,565 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,626,000 after acquiring an additional 227,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Granite Construction by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,493,791 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $290,009,000 after acquiring an additional 224,457 shares during the last quarter. 96.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Granite Construction (Get Rating)

Granite Construction Incorporated operates as an infrastructure contractor and a construction materials producer in the United States. It operates through two segments, Construction and Materials segments. The Construction segment engages in the construction and rehabilitation of roads, pavement preservation, bridges, rail lines, airports, marine ports, dams, reservoirs, aqueducts, infrastructure, and site development for use by the public.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Granite Construction Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Granite Construction and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.