Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Great Ajax from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Great Ajax has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.80.

NYSE AJX opened at $11.54 on Thursday. Great Ajax has a twelve month low of $10.78 and a twelve month high of $14.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $267.14 million, a PE ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 1.76. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.87.

Great Ajax ( NYSE:AJX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.05). Great Ajax had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 54.37%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Great Ajax will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Great Ajax by 2.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 45,694 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $617,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Great Ajax by 51.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 2,119 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Great Ajax by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 38,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 2,256 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Great Ajax by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 56,308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $742,000 after purchasing an additional 2,263 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Great Ajax by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 69,463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $914,000 after purchasing an additional 3,908 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.29% of the company’s stock.

Great Ajax Company Profile (Get Rating)

Great Ajax Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm acquires, invests and manages a portfolio of mortgage loans secured by single-family residences and single-family properties. It holds real-estate owned properties acquired upon the foreclosure, other settlement of owned non-performing loans, or that acquires in the market.

