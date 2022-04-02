Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

GHL has been the topic of a number of other reports. TheStreet raised Greenhill & Co., Inc. from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Greenhill & Co., Inc. from $18.50 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Greenhill & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.13.

Get Greenhill & Co. Inc. alerts:

GHL opened at $15.41 on Thursday. Greenhill & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.25 and a fifty-two week high of $20.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.10 and a 200-day moving average of $17.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.72. The company has a market capitalization of $281.74 million, a PE ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 0.84.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:GHL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.03). Greenhill & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 50.54% and a net margin of 13.32%. The firm had revenue of $116.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.24 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.71 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Greenhill & Co., Inc. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Greenhill & Co., Inc. news, CEO Scott L. Bok acquired 19,541 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.45 per share, for a total transaction of $360,531.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 28.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GHL. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter worth $68,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 171.7% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 3,264 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter worth $89,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter worth about $106,000. Institutional investors own 86.72% of the company’s stock.

About Greenhill & Co., Inc. (Get Rating)

Greenhill & Co, Inc is an independent investment bank, which engages in the provision of financial and strategic advice. It specializes on mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, restructurings, financings, and capital raising. The company was founded by Robert F. Greenhill in 1996 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Greenhill & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenhill & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.