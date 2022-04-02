Greenwich Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in Kyndryl (NYSE:KD)

Greenwich Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kyndryl (NYSE:KD – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 11,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of KD. Cacti Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Kyndryl during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama bought a new stake in shares of Kyndryl in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,246,000. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kyndryl in the 4th quarter worth approximately $220,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kyndryl in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Enterprise Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in shares of Kyndryl in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. 12.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Kyndryl alerts:

NYSE:KD traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.26. 1,451,186 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,029,531. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.19. Kyndryl has a 12 month low of $10.92 and a 12 month high of $52.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Kyndryl ( NYSE:KD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($3.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.54 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Kyndryl will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

Kyndryl Company Profile (Get Rating)

Kyndryl Holdings Inc operates as a holding company, through its subsidiaries, provides applications, data, AI, cloud, core enterprise, digital workplace, security and other related services. Kyndryl Holdings Inc is based in New York, United States.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Kyndryl Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kyndryl and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.