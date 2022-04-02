Greenwich Wealth Management LLC Cuts Position in TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE)

Greenwich Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,449 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,268 shares during the quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in TrueCar were worth $148,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in TrueCar by 167,431.3% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 26,805 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 26,789 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TrueCar during the third quarter valued at $477,000. NinePointTwo Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TrueCar during the third quarter valued at $173,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TrueCar during the third quarter valued at $790,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of TrueCar by 7.7% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 219,398 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after acquiring an additional 15,638 shares during the last quarter. 94.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get TrueCar alerts:

TrueCar stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.98. 656,918 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 784,223. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.70. The company has a market cap of $384.32 million, a PE ratio of -10.21 and a beta of 0.98. TrueCar, Inc. has a one year low of $3.00 and a one year high of $6.22.

A number of analysts have issued reports on TRUE shares. Craig Hallum lowered TrueCar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $3.50 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on TrueCar in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Benchmark dropped their target price on TrueCar from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on TrueCar in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on TrueCar from $6.00 to $4.25 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.25.

TrueCar Company Profile (Get Rating)

TrueCar, Inc operates as an internet-based information, technology, and communication services company in the United States. It operates its platform on the TrueCar website and mobile applications. Its platform enables users to obtain market-based pricing data on new and used cars, and to connect with its network of TrueCar certified dealers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for TrueCar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TrueCar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.